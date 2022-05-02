De Gea’s kicking must improve

David De Gea has been outstanding for United this season.

But his kicking clearly needs to improve, with some of his team-mates unhappy at his distribution during the contest at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was one of them, with the Portugal international spotted berating his team-mate during the first half.

And Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof also issued complaints as well.

De Gea won’t be going anywhere this summer but, when it comes to getting the ball to his team-mates, he’ll need to improve in order to ensure he remains their No 1 during Ten Hag’s era.

Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here