“I just have issues with why they can’t tell you your time is up.

Speaking to The Times, he added: “Just have a conversation, any conversation. I was given no reason why I was blocked.”

He also noted that Ruth was supportive of his move, adding: “She’s not as vulnerable to TV producers and what they think of you.”

Eamonn began presenting This Morning in 2006 with his wife, who had already been part of the ITV show’s on-air team since 1999.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV, while This Morning airs weekdays from 10am and Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs weekdays from 6am on GB News.