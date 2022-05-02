A team of investigators has examined the relationship between dry eye and high myopia in Japanese teenagers and found what appears to be a reciprocal relationship between the disorders, according to a poster presented by Osama Ibrahim Hirayama, MD, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology’s 2022 annual meeting in Denver.

Hirayama and colleagues from the Department of Ophthalmology at Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, conducted a retrospective, descriptive, consecutive case series to compare the dry eye conditions in 106 patients (age range, 10-19 years) with high myopia (mean age, 16.4 ± 2.2 years), 494 patients with mild myopia (mean age, 15.0 ± 2.6 years), and 82 subjects with no myopia (mean age, 13.8 ± 2.6 years).

All participants were assessed for myopia, astigmatic error, anisometropia., intraocular pressure, tear film break-up time, and fluorescein staining. A questionnaire was administered to record the dry eye-related symptoms of dryness, irritation, pain, fatigue, blurring, and photophobia.