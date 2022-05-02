When does Sainsbury’s open today?

Known as one of the ‘the big four’, Sainsbury’s stores attract millions of shoppers every day to stores across the nation.

This supermarket giant operates both super-sized shops and smaller stores known as Sainsbury’s Local – but how do the opening times differ today?

The majority of Sainsbury’s supermarkets in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be open between 8am and 8pm.

Branches in Scotland will benefit from normal opening hours in most cases.

Sainsbury’s Local stores will be open at different hours, and as always, your nearest shop may operate different times altogether.

To avoid being caught out, it is best to check using the online store locator before making your way to your local Sainsbury’s store.