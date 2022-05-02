The best ZRG 20mm loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

A recent patch has brought a Black Ops Cold War sniper rifle back from the dead in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone’s season three update made some pretty important, sweeping changes to sniper rifles in the battle royale title. Before the change, the ZRG 20mm sniper from Black Ops was not seeing much usage. But thanks to the changes, it’s one of the best guns in the game.

The main change that makes the ZRG very powerful is that it will one-shot to the head at any range. It also had its head damage multiplier and max damage range increased. Other snipers, such as favorites like the Vanguard Kar98k or Swiss K31, only one-shot to the head while inside of their max damage range.

Here’s how to equip the ZRG for success in the battle royale.

Best ZRG 20mm loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

43.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Royal & Kross 6x

Royal & Kross 6x Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Thanks to the recent buffs, the ZRG now has superior bullet velocity and aim down sight speed compared to other snipers like the HDR. This set of attachments will have you picking off enemies with the best of them on Caldera or Rebirth Island.

The ZRG is clunky to begin with, but this loadout will buff its accuracy, range, and control to balance out the sniper’s slowness when compared to other marksman rifles or snipers with higher mobility.