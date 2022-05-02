The "Don't Worry Darling" Trailer Starring Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Is Here, And The Reactions Are Perfect

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the Don’t Worry Darling trailer is too much to handle.

Listen, I think by now we’ve all been waiting patiently — or anxiously if you’re like me, myself and I — for Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde‘s upcoming film starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and more.

Up to this point, not much has been known about the plot — until today. According to the official synopsis from Warner Bros., Don’t Worry Darling follows “Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.”

“Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

Like, just from that synopsis I am sold. Add in Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and I’m about to rank this as one of my favorite movies of all time.

I think it’s safe to say that Florence is easily considered one of the best young actors today, I mean she landed on the map with Midsommar and then landed an Academy Award nomination for her work as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. There’s really no genre she can’t tackle.


Florence is SINGING over this trailer too, can she let me have one moment to breathe, please?!

Meanwhile, the film also marks one of the biggest acting roles for Harry Styles, who previously appeared in Dunkirk and Marvel’s Eternals.

And the film also marks the second collaboration between writer Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde, who previously worked together on Booksmart. The duo will also tackle the upcoming Sony and Marvel film Spider-Woman.

Anyway, there’s a lot to unpack in the first trailer. We see Alice and Jack’s seemingly perfect marriage…

…which includes several sex scenes between Pugh and Styles that I am watching…respectfully.


The “Watermelon Sugar” jokes are really writing themselves.

Olivia Wilde’s character in the movie also appears to be Alice and Jack’s neighbor, who Alice tries to confide in.

We also get a great first look at Chris Pine’s Frank, who is the CEO of the top-secret Victory Project, and his wife Shelley, who is played by Gemma Chan.

And just like me, everyone is rightly freaking out about Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and just the absolute beautiful chaos that is this Don’t Worry Darling trailer:

academy. award. nominee. florence fucking pugh. she always knows the assignment #dontworrydarling


Florence Pugh went from loving One Direction to working with Harry Styles in a movie…God truly has favorites and Florence Pugh is definitely one of them


@faithharrylove / Florence Pugh / Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @faithharrylove

Basically, I am so excited for this movie and cannot wait to see this flawless cast tackle this psychological thriller. Now, I’m going to need 10 to 15 business days to recover from this two minute and 52 second trailer.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters in the US on Sept. 23, 2022.





