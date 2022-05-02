From Skete to Fat Joe: What a random bunch.

The White House Correspondents’ dinner made its *triumphant* return after a two year hiatus, and the most random celebrities showed up.


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

1.

Gossip Girl actor, Evan Mock


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

2.

“Where’s Love?” singer, Fat Joe


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

3.

The one and only Leslie Jordan


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

4.

Should-have-been-more-famous-than-JT singer, JC Chasez


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

5.

Skete


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

6.

Drew Barrymore


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

7.

(Not-so-young) Sheldon, Iain Armitage


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

8.

“Black Horse And The Cherry Tree” singer, KT Tunstall


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

9.

Melinda Gates


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

10.

Twin Peaks actor, Amy Shiels


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

11.

Daniel Baker AKA Desus Nice


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

12.

Iconic Jeopardy winner, Amy Schneider


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

13.

The View host, Ana Navarro


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

14.

Proud Family legend, Kyla Pratt


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

15.

Kennedy


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

16.

Judith Light


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

17.

Fran Drescher


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

18.

Glee fave, Kevin McHale


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

19.

Every 12-year-old in suburbia in the ’90s Olympic crush, Apolo Anton Ohno


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

20.

Tim Daly


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

21.

Ziwe


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

22.

“My father” sayer, Meghan McCain


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

23.

Chris Tucker


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

24.

Succession actor, J. Smith-Cameron


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

25.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow actor, Caity Lotz


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

26.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

27.

Al Sharpton and Joy-Ann Reid


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

28.

Gayle King


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

29.

Wolf Blitzer


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

30.

Brooke Shields


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

31.

The Strokes’ lead singer, Julian Casablancas


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

32.

Sophia Bush


Shedrick Pelt / Getty Images

33.

Harry Hamlin


Shedrick Pelt / Getty Images

34.

Billy Eichner


Shedrick Pelt / Getty Images

35.

Don Lemon


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

36.

And last but not least, Martha Stewart


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Ciao!


Paul Morigi / Getty Images



