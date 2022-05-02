From Skete to Fat Joe: What a random bunch.
The White House Correspondents’ dinner made its *triumphant* return after a two year hiatus, and the most random celebrities showed up.
1.
Gossip Girl actor, Evan Mock
2.
“Where’s Love?” singer, Fat Joe
3.
The one and only Leslie Jordan
4.
Should-have-been-more-famous-than-JT singer, JC Chasez
5.
Skete
6.
Drew Barrymore
7.
(Not-so-young) Sheldon, Iain Armitage
8.
“Black Horse And The Cherry Tree” singer, KT Tunstall
9.
Melinda Gates
10.
Twin Peaks actor, Amy Shiels
11.
Daniel Baker AKA Desus Nice
12.
Iconic Jeopardy winner, Amy Schneider
13.
The View host, Ana Navarro
14.
Proud Family legend, Kyla Pratt
15.
Kennedy
16.
Judith Light
17.
Fran Drescher
18.
Glee fave, Kevin McHale
19.
Every 12-year-old in suburbia in the ’90s Olympic crush, Apolo Anton Ohno
20.
Tim Daly
21.
Ziwe
22.
“My father” sayer, Meghan McCain
23.
Chris Tucker
24.
Succession actor, J. Smith-Cameron
25.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow actor, Caity Lotz
26.
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
27.
Al Sharpton and Joy-Ann Reid
28.
Gayle King
29.
Wolf Blitzer
30.
Brooke Shields
31.
The Strokes’ lead singer, Julian Casablancas
32.
Sophia Bush
33.
Harry Hamlin
34.
Billy Eichner
35.
Don Lemon
36.
And last but not least, Martha Stewart
Ciao!
