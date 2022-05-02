James W. Thomasson

Before we can address the issue of “Go West Young Man”, we first have to ask “Where did we all come from?” This is both a genealogical and geographical issue, because basically “no one here is from here!”

We also have to remind ourselves and our neighbors of certain modern myths that fog our understanding of who and what we are:

(1) one such is that most of those “po’ whites” we discussed earlier came from England. Well, they sailed from London after “selling” themselves to the trading companies (which were England based), but “they” came from all over central and northern Europe, especially from Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia, and Germany. As you would expect, any conflicts between these groups were brought with them to America.

One local example I recall was Norwegian Lutherians building a new church “down the road” so they wouldn’t have to sit in a pew with Swedes.

(2) Another myth we have had to endure is the belief that Columbus discovered America. Even our Capitol is situated in the “district” of Columbia, despite the fact that he never set foot in America. Columbus set sail from Portugal on a trip to the East Indies, somehow got lost, turned around, and ended up nearly six thousand miles away in “south” America.

Keeping in mind that we are discussing “education” and American democracy, is there any surprise we have issues? Is this what they are teaching in our schools?

So you ask, “Where do we all come from?” Well, we know the so-called “native” Americans came here from Southeast Asia approximately 13,000 years ago. They were the first ones here, they proliferated over time, and spread throughout the continent. They were here geographically long before anyone (especially Europeans) ever thought of coming here.

Now, however, we need to jump to the genealogical question. Where did “humans” come from? That is an issue that is difficult to address due to all the religious and mythological stories that abound. Let’s look at it from the perspective of biology and genetics.

When I was in the Theology Department at Georgetown, I became good friends with Dr. David Robinson in the Biology Department. We discussed the issue seriously, of course, but also with a little humor. After a few years at Georgetown, David acquired a position at the National Institute of Health, and after a few years he was given responsibility as the Director of the Human Genome Project. I applied and was given sanction by NIH at the same time as his appointment. We continued to correspond about “origins”.

Jointly, however, we both favored this humorous “origins” account: “Great grandmother to the 2008th power came off the Serenghety, looking more like Ophrah Winfrey than Erik the Red, and moved slowly north to the Nordics regions, east through the “stans” (Pakistan, etc.) and off toward India and Indonesia, due east to China and Mongolia, and upper north toward the eventual “Russian Federation”.

We don’t need to press on, other than to note that academic genealogists trace the movement from the Australopithecu (3.6 million years ago) to Neanderthal (40,000 years ago) to the “anatomically modern human” (30,000 years ago), not yet planning to go to America!

Now, in this Education and American Democracy series, we are back in Colonial America and heading west!