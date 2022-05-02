GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids has announced the lineup for its Tuesday Evening Music Club.

The music club, which runs from June 7 to Aug. 30, features a diverse lineup of performance in genres ranging from jazz and rock to folk, ballet and more. The performances take place in the venue’s amphitheater, and start at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings. The concerts are free to Meijer Gardens members and included in the price of admissions for other guests.

Here’s the lineup, and a description provided by Meijer Gardens.

June 7: Jordan Hamilton + The Elijah Russ Collective Jordan Hamilton: This cellist and poetic lyricist overlays his live instrumentals with samples and loops to formulate a distinct spin on hip-hop. The Elijah Russ Collective: Primarily a fusion of soul and rock ‘n’ roll, with forays into blues, classical, funk, modern rock, country, and world music.

June 14: Kaitlin Rose & The Band of Thorns + Seth Bernard Kaitlin Rose & The Band of Thorns: A singer-songwriter-storyteller, fronting a refined and versatile band and offering Americana with a fresh sensibility. Seth Bernard: A legend of the Great Lakes music scene, this pop-folk artist and producer continues to win over audiences with his contagious spirit and master musicianship.

June 21: MOLLY MOLLY: A singer songwriter with a smooth, emotive style, playing originals and covers that span rock, R&B, and soul.

June 28: Melophobix + Soul Syndicate

Melophobix: Horn-infused harmonic funk, with roots in reggae, ska, rock ‘n’ roll and soul. Soul Syndicate: Pays high-energy, pinpoint homage to R&B and soul classics from various eras.

July 5: The Last Gasp Collective + Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed The Last Gasp Collective: Reminiscent of The Roots and Hiates Kaiyote, thought-provoking rap and warm R&B vocals intertwine with jazzy melodies. Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed: A mixture of hillbilly, bluegrass, rock, country-western and even metal, led by fiercely commanding vocals.

July 12: Whorled + CrossBow Whorled: A contemporary twist on Celtic, jazz, Brazilian, and American folk, featuring violin, accordion, guitar, banjo, whistles, and didgeridoo. CrossBow: A favorite of Celtic festivals throughout the Midwest, they interweave the traditional sound with a highly infectious modern flourish you have to move to.

July 19: The 6 Pak The 6 Pak: A legendary all-girl band, originally formed in 1967, performing the grooviest hits from that era.

July 26: The Samuel Nalangira Trio featuring Sharon Katz The Samuel Nalangira Trio featuring Sharon Katz: A native of Uganda, Samuel is a folk/world master of multiple traditional instruments, accompanied by percussionist Carolyn Koebel, bassist Nathan Durham, and special guest guitarist Sharon Katz, a former cultural ambassador for Nelson Mandela who uses her music to promote peace and social justice throughout the world.

August 2: Lana Chalfoun + King Possum Lana Chalfoun: An award-winning, 17-year-old singer-songwriter often compared to Adele and Taylor Swift, performing pop ballads and breakup anthems as well as songs that explore relevant modern topics. King Possum: Led by Michigan musical fixture and multi-instrumentalist Mark Lavengood, this band serves up a stew of rock and soul evocative of old-time jukebox music.

August 9: The Accidentals with Kaboom Collective Studio Orchestra The nationally renowned, Michigan roots, multi-instrumental songwriting power trio The Accidentals teams up with Kaboom Orchestra, a one-of-a kind orchestra comprising some of the most talented young people in the country, for a tour to promote their collaborative album REIMAGINE.

August 16: Franklin Park Franklin Park: Classmates from 1969 perform spot-on renditions of The Beatles, The Byrds, The Rascals and many more ‘60s hits. If you’re a fan of The 6 Pak’s Tuesday evening performances, you’ll love this throwback band!

August 23: Ralston & Friends Ralston & Friends: Local music icon Ralston Bowles shares the stage with friends and collaborators, from the community and beyond.

August 30: Grand Rapids Ballet Michigan’s only professional ballet company presents an evening of classical and contemporary ballet, designed to be enjoyed by all ages. The program will feature the full company of 26 dancers in George Balanchine’s ethereal classic work Serenade, with music by Tchaikovsky; Off the Canvas, a contemporary ballet from choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska; an excerpt of Artistic Director James Sofranko’s Romeo and Juliet; and more.

