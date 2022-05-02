The Tyler Public Library has a variety of programs for all ages scheduled through May:

Youth Activities

Art-O-Rama Afternoon – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the auditorium (first floor)

Students in grades eight through 12 are invited to participate in the 1920s-themed event. This will be a hybrid event that is part dance and part museum. Attendees will learn about the 20s, make headpieces from the time period and more. Also, 1920s-style clothing is optional. RSVP for the event at www.TylerLibrary.com.

STEAM Saturday – 2 p.m. May 21 in the makerspace (third floor)

Children in grades kindergarten through 12 will have the opportunity to build a parachute that can safely drop an egg to the ground.

Homeschool Laboratory – 2 p.m. May 17 in the makerspace (third floor)

This event is geared toward children ages 5 through 12 with sharks as the theme for May.

Library Under the Trees – 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday at Tyler parks

Children can enjoy a storytime under the trees at multiple Tyler parks. Join the library staff for group reading, individual reading, singing and grafts during the come-and-go program.

The dates and locations for each event are:

May 6: Bergfeld Park play area, 1510 S College Ave.

May 13: Southside park play area, 455 Shiloh Road

May 20: Bergfeld park play area

May 27: Bergfeld Park play area

Study Buddies – 4:30 p.m. May 5 and 19 in the makerspace (library third floor)

This is a tutoring program for children in kindergarten through 6th grade led by the library’s teen volunteers. The teen tutors help children with assignments and schoolwork in areas including math, science, social studies, reading and language arts. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p996kj5 . More information about the tutoring sessions can be found at www.TylerLibrary.com

Storytime at the Library – weekly in the auditorium (first floor)

Join library staff weekly for reading, singing, activities and playtime during Storytime at the Library. There is no event May 9 through 13.

Baby Storytime (ages 0 to 18 months): 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Toddler Storytime (ages 18 to 36 months): 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool Storytime (ages 3 to 6): 10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Discovery Time Playground – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 9 through 13 in the auditorium (first floor)

This event is geared toward children up to 3 years old, their parents and caregivers. Families can play, learn, explore activities and meet community specialists in a variety of early childhood development areas.

Take home kits for children – May 9 at the kit kiosk on the first floor

Each month, children of all ages can pick up a fun, educational craft or project to take home. Kits are available as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits are geared for the following age ranges:

Early childhood: Shape pictures

Elementary: Clothespin dragonfly

Tweens and teens: Locker magnet

Makerspace activity – all month at the rover activity cart on the first floor

Each month, the Rover Cart features a STEAM-oriented activity for children to do when they visit the Library. May will encourage children to “shape the world” using a variety of abstract shapes.

Adult Activities

History at the Library: The Salem Witch Trials – May 3 through 8 in the auditorium (first floor)

Take a walk through an infamous moment in American history. In spring 1692, the village of Salem was hysterical with accusations of witchcraft and devilry. By the end, hundreds had been accused, many jailed, and 20 dead. With research, dioramas and more, you can learn about the Salem Witch Trials through the History at the Library display in the auditorium.

Times the tour is open are:

3 to 6:45 p.m. May 3 through 6

1 to 4:45 p.m. May 7 through 8

Basic computer class – May 4 and 18 in the third floor computer lab

These two classes will focus on digital safety and keyboard 101. Space is limited. Call the library at (903) 593-7323 to sign up.

Dates of the classes are:

May 4: digital safety

May 18: keyboard 101

Chess Club – 10 a.m. every first Saturday at the makerspace (third floor)

Novices and experienced players are invited.

Club Read – 10:30 a.m. every last Tuesday of the month at the makerspace (third floor)

This month, the book club will read and discuss is “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan.

East Texas Genealogical Society – 2 p.m. the Second Saturday in the Auditorium (first floor)

The East Texas Genealogical Society is for those who love history and genealogy.

Meditation – 5:30 p.m. First and third Tuesdays in the Makerspace (third floor)

Adults can destress and learn meditation techniques in a group setting.

Open Door Writing Group – noon on Wednesdays in the Makerspace (third floor)

Writers are invited to hone their craft with fellow scribes. Join the Open Door Writing Group as members share their work, discuss the writing process and offer advice.

Quilting – 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Makerspace (third floor)

For anyone who love to quilt.

Tai Chi – 5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Auditorium (first floor)

Adults can learn the martial art of Tai Chi.

Yoga – 5:30 p.m. Mondays in the Auditorium (first floor)

Yoga is sponsored by Next Community Solutions.