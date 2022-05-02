Vanguard had some of the most time-consuming camo challenges Call of Duty players had ever seen, and even though they’ve been made easier as time goes on, Season 3’s Nikita AVT has the hardest challenge yet.

Every year, the first thing Call of Duty players do is immediately jump on the camo grind, trying to get the prestigious Mastery Camo as soon as possible. Vanguard was a particularly tough launch for camo grinders, with each gun having 70 levels to grind and several broken challenges.

Things have got much easier as time goes on but Season 3’s new Nikita AVT has one of the most time-consuming and difficult challenges yet, and players are furious.

We’re now at the stage in Vanguard’s lifecycle where many players only have a few weapons left to complete, and many use each season’s new weapons to get one step closer. However, the Nikita AVT might not be worth players’ time just yet.

Each gun’s camo challenges task players with getting five kills without dying 30 times, but the Nikita AVT asks players to do this 100 times — more than triple what every other gun asks.

30 Bloodthirsty Medals is one of the challenges Vanguard players hate most, with one player calling 30 a “ridiculous jump” from the five that Black Ops 3 and 4 asked for.