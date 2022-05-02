In case you didn’t know, Who Rules the World is the Netflix title everyone is gushing about as of late. Curious to know why that is? We got you covered.

In addition to the 2022 Chinese TV drama earning a near-perfect rating on IMDb, the rave about the show comes from its riveting story simply as the plot is juicy, action-packed, and full of many romantic moments that would make any viewer blush uncontrollably.

The official synopsis for the series is right here:

Love blooms between a beloved prince and a fearless princess as they venture through the war-ridden martial arts world in a fight for justice.

Hopefully, this snippet was enough to convince you to watch this series as soon as possible. If so, read on to find out when you can catch brand-new episodes of Who Rules the World.

Who Rules the World release schedule

Netflix subscribers can stream new episodes of the romantic drama every Thursday in May. Each week, the platform will release a total of 6 new episodes, each being under an hour in duration and having an age rating of TV-PG.

Here is the full release schedule for Who Rules the World:

May 5 – Episodes 13 through 18

– Episodes 13 through 18 May 12 – Episodes 19 through 24

– Episodes 19 through 24 May 19 – Episodes 25 through 30

– Episodes 25 through 30 May 26 – Episodes 31 through 36

After the 36th episode, Who Rules the World will return with its final four episodes in June 2022. The exact release date for these episodes is not yet known, but should the pattern continue, we predict fans will be able to watch episodes 37 through 40 on Thursday, June 2.

While you wait to learn more about the release schedule of this drama, check out the official trailer for the series below.

We’ve got even more episodes heading our way this week, so be sure to mark your calendars to avoid missing out on the rest of this amazing story.

Who Rules the World returns with six episodes on Thursday, May 5 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET only on Netflix. Will you be watching?