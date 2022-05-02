It’s the end of road for Netflix’s longest-running original series, Grace and Frankie. This past weekend, the final 12 episodes of the series were released on the streaming platform and fans are already curious if there is any hope for Grace and Frankie season 8.

Sadly, the answer is no, at least not anytime soon. The seventh season was the show’s last and it was split into two parts, primarily due to the pandemic. Premiering back in 2015, the Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda-led series became an anchor for many thanks to its humor, its heartwarming storylines and the core friendship between Grace and Frankie.

The story revolved around Tomlin and Fonda’s characters after they discovered their husbands were both gay and secretly in love with each other; leaving the two women unsure of what direction their lives would go next without their respective spouses. Of course, one of the main draws to the show was the fact it had two older women as the main characters, something very rare, even in our modern era of television.

Will there be a Grace and Frankie season 8?

No, after seven seasons and 94 episodes, the show has officially ended.

Why did Grace and Frankie end?

We do not have a crystal-clear reasoning behind Netflix’s decision to end the show, but it likely has to do with the bottomline, money. Netflix is not known for having long-term shows. Grace and Frankie was an exception to the rule, not the norm. There are very few Netflix shows that have gone on that long, most barely make it to three seasons.

However, this show also had a full life, so while it’s sad it is over, fans are lucky they got the entirety of this story told.

When asked about a possible eighth season, co-creator Martha Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times that the decision came down to a few different factors, but most of all just the simple fact that Netflix doesn’t make “long-term” shows.

It was a combination of things. Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season. I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix.

Stream all seven seasons of Grace and Frankie now on Netflix.