Younger travelers are trying to be more “green” while vacationing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – Earth Day serves as a day to not only honor the earth but to think about your personal impact on our planet.

Every day we’re affecting Mother Nature by driving, shopping, and even vacationing.

A new resort on the Dutch island of st. Eustatius is the model for eco-traveling and the Golden Rock resort’s general manager says the hotel’s sustainability practices are the way of the future.

“Some of the most important aspects of the sustainability and the circularity aspect are a solar panel field that allows us to generate our own energy. A second aspect is that we have a reverse osmosis system that is also activated by its own energy through the solar panels. We’re desalinating the water from the sea, from the ocean, and then we use it and convert it into drinking water. After the drinking water has been used we catch it and filter it and use it as gray water to do irrigation in the garden and the park,” said Jan Hein, general manager for Golden Rock resort.

A 2021 study done by the Global Sustainability Study found that on a global level over the last five years, 85 percent of people are trying to buy more sustainable products. Now, travelers are looking for ways to see the world without harming it.

“Millenials and the younger travelers will make a conscious decision, already today, but more so in the future, to select a destination in the way of travel, and the way of staying in a resort, much more based on sustainability principles than ever before. So this is going to be mainstream. It will certainly happen and it is already happening. As a matter of fact, I don’t know about Expedia, but Booking.com is a major online travel agency, as an OTA, has now introduced a green certificate so people that book hotel accommodations see if a hotel is sustainable,” said Hein.

Florida has a “Green Lodging Program” which recognizes hotels that commit to conserving and protecting natural resources through practices like waste reduction through recycling, water conservation, and energy efficiency.

As of April first, there are 335 properties with the recognition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.