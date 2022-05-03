£130m Man Utd trio’s futures up in the air as Erik ten Hag settles on ‘eight-man core’

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is getting to know his squad ahead of taking the reins of a daunting task this summer. And three stalwarts of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era will be under scrutiny as he develops an understanding of who to form his Old Trafford rebuild around.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag is set to study club captain Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford while analysing the squad he’ll inherit on July 1. The Dutchman will attempt to ‘revitalise’ Maguire’s troublesome patch in his career, partly by investigating why he appears more comfortable playing for England than United.

Rashford, unlike the £80million paid for Maguire and £50m Wan-Bissaka, is a product of the club’s academy and showcased elite levels of quality under Solskjaer. However, he has endured a woeful 2021-22 campaign and looks shot of all confidence that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

Ten Hag is likely to give the 24-year-old a chance to succeed under his watch, but the report claims there is a growing sense that United and Rashford could both benefit from allowing him to start a new challenge elsewhere. His contract expires in 2023, so any departure would be on a permanent transfer.

