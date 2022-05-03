Activision Looks To Learn From the Real Reason Why Call of Duty: Vanguard Failed

It goes without saying Activision has mostly struggled since the last year in maintaining the reputation it once had for offering good Call of Duty games every year. 2021 changed this pattern, for the worse of course, with Vanguard receiving mostly negative feedback across the globe.

But now, in the new year, Activision plans to improve on the mistakes it committed with Vanguard. And it will do that by releasing the next major installment in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II later in 2022.

The new entry is bound to bring some major changes for the future of the action series going forward.

How will Call of Duty Modern Warfare II restore the franchise’s reputation after Vanguard’s failure?

As reported by CharlieIntel, on Twitter, Activision recently filed its annual report in which it mentioned many details regarding its games and their performance last year. While going through Vanguard, it stated that the 2021 entry didn’t meet the expectations in terms of sales.

And that the major reason behind its poor run was the World War II setting for the main story. Plus, there was not enough innovation as well for the overall game itself.

“While Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time, our 2021 premium release didn’t meet our expectations, we believe primarily due to our own execution. The game’s World War Il setting didn’t resonate with some of our community and we didn’t deliver as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked.”

However, Activision also mentioned that it will now work on improving on 2021 game’s mistakes. The publisher will do this by addressing all the aforementioned issues and fixing them with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. It has faith in developer Infinity Ward, which is working on the upcoming, awaited installment. The latter is an official sequel to 2019’s blockbuster premium.

In simple words, the Modern Warfare setting resonated the most with the players three years ago. The 42-YO American video game publishing company will introduce it once again, with an even better experience, in this year’s launch.

What are your thoughts on the publisher’s commitment for 2022? Do you think COD brand will rise this year with the Modern Warfare II, especially after what happened to Vanguard?

Also, have you played the 2021 installment yet or not? In case you have, how was your own experience diving in its World War II setting?