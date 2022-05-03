AMD sales jump 71%, shrugging off concerns about PC slowdown

AMD reported first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates for earnings and revenue, sending the stock up as much as 8% in extended trading. Here’s how the chipmaker did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates in the quarter ending March: EPS : $1.13, adjusted, versus $0.91 expected, up 117% year-over-year

: $1.13, adjusted, versus $0.91 expected, up 117% year-over-year Revenue: $5.89 billion, versus $5.52 billion expected, up 71% year-over-year AMD said it expected $6.5 billion in sales in the current quarter, ahead of analyst expectations of $6.38 billion. AMD’s results on Tuesday suggest that the chipmaker is still growing fiercely, with 71% sales growth in the first quarter, and every one of its individual lines of business growing by double digits during the quarter.

Lisa Su, CEO, AMD Scott Mlyn | CNBC

One highlight for AMD is its high-end server chip business, which primarily competes with Intel. Some data points show that AMD has taken market share from its rival while it tries to get its manufacturing prowess back. Some analysts suggest that PC sales could shrink this year after two years where shipments exploded as people needed laptops to work from home or go to school remotely. Some investors believe that the pandemic PC boom is over, but AMD, which supplies the processor at the heart of many laptops and desktops, isn’t feeling the decline. “Although the PC market is experiencing some softness coming off multiple quarters of near-record unit shipments, our focus remains on the premium, gaming and commercial portions of the market where we see strong growth opportunities and expect to continue gaining overall client revenue share,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said, adding that AMD believes that it has gained market share in PC chips for eight straight quarters.

