Are Domenica and Jack from MAFS Australia back together? Their reunion explained

Married At First Sight Australia has been airing on E4 in the UK and the 2022 season was full of heartbreaking moments. In the recent reunion special, Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar revealed they had decided to call it quits on their relationship. But a number of social media posts suggest they are giving their romance another try.

Are Domenica and Jack from MAFS Australia back together?

The pair turned up to the MAFS reunion separately and Jack opened up about ending his relationship with Dom.

He said their connection fizzled out after the series finished filming.

Jack told his co-stars of the breakup: “Final vows went great. We were together, we caught up heaps.

“I still speak to her like every second day or every other day.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was very mutual. Very, like we put our heart and soul into it.”

