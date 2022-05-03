Author of ‘Boggy Slough’ to present book at Cherokee County Genealogical Society program

The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will soon host a program by author Jonathan Gerland, who serves as executive director of The History Center in Diboll.

Gerland will share readings from his new book published by Texas A&M University Press: “Boggy Slough: A Forest, A Family, and a Foundation for Land Conservation,” at the Singletary Memorial Library in Rusk at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 9. Books will be available for purchase and the author will be available to sign them after the program.

The public is invited.

According to a press release from The History Center, the 400-page hardback book is a new environmental history of East Texas. It focuses on the Boggy Slough Conservation Area, a nearly 20,000-acre unbroken tract of pine and bottomland hardwood forest situated in Trinity and Houston counties. More than 20 miles of the Neches River, one of the last free-flowing rivers in the state, serves as the eastern boundary, and for more than a century the land has been one of Texas’ leading game and industrial forest management areas.

A unique blend of natural, cultural, and business history, Boggy Slough presents a highly illustrated narrative of the land, the people, and the evolving purpose of this area of East Texas, from the time of European contact to the present.

Gerland traces the many phases of land use in this forest as it transitioned from hunting, gathering, fishing, and subsistence farming to an experimental mix of stock raising and large-scale commercial forestry, eventually becoming important conservation land along the Neches River Corridor. Gerland explores the natural features and adaptive land use practices of the region as well as the environmental history of the Caddo people, English-speaking homesteading generations, and railroads, logging camps, barbed wire fences, company cattle ranches, and exclusive hunting clubs.

The underlying story is the evolution and environmental impact of Southern Pine Lumber Company/Temple-Inland, founded in 1893 by T. L. L. Temple. Now owned and maintained by the fifth generation of the Temple family, the Boggy Slough lands are the last remnants of what was once a 1.2 million–acre forest empire in East Texas. Gerland examines the family’s and the lumber company’s struggles to grow and manage a second-, third-, and fourth-generation forest, ultimately achieving sustainability while responding to changing environmental concerns and attitudes.

For more information, contact Gerland at The History Center, 936-829-3543, or info@thehistorycenteronline.com; or Vivian Cates of the genealogical society at 936-858-3801.