Betty Joy McGee Heitmann Obituary (1944 – 2022) The News & Observer

Betty Joy McGee Heitmann
December 30, 1944 – May 2, 2022
Raleigh, North Carolina – Joy Heitmann, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on May 2, 2022 after a short but aggressive battle with cancer. Joy was born in Enid, Oklahoma, on December 30, 1944, to Betty Jane and Norman Addison McGee, who was serving in the Air Force. On this day many are grieving her loss; her three siblings, John Heitmann, her husband of 55 years, daughter Kathryn, lifelong friend Janet Riley Clifton, and longtime friend and caregiver Beth Maina.
After WWII the McGee family moved to Savannah, Georgia where Joy attended public schools graduating from H. V. Jenkins High School and where she was first runner-up to Junior Miss Savannah in 1962. She then attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC where she graduated with honors with a BS in History in 1966.
She married John Heitmann in 1966 in Savannah, after which they moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where he attended graduate school at the Institute of Paper Chemistry at Lawrence University. Both of their children, John A. Heitmann III and Kathryn McGee Heitmann were born in Wisconsin where they enjoyed many family adventures especially those involving sailboats. Returning to Savannah in the early 80’s. Joy’s love of history and photography led to the opening of her own studio, Preservation Photography, where she copied and restored old photographs. She brought to life many worn photographs for families throughout the area and also performed professional restoration of archival photographs for two history books; The Poe Log, a biography of Edgar Alan Poe and a History of Liberty County. In 1987 the Heitmann’s returned to North Carolina and settled in Raleigh. With JT’s sudden premature death at 15, all of our lives were changed but none more than Joy, John and Kathryn’s.
Joy completed an MA in Public History at NC State and became an important part of the genealogy department at the State Archives of North Carolina. She caringly combined her love of reading, books and discovery through historic photos and writings to help many families with their genealogy. In her own family, Joy found and communicated with every McGee family relative she could locate in an age when this was done mainly through books and letters. Once she found relatives, she reached out and developed relationships. She could always be counted on to know who “was where and how they were fairing”.
Joy was perpetually involved in caring for all those around her. As a child she grew up in First Presbyterian Church in Savannah, Georgia. She visited there on frequent trips home and cared for its members. She joined West Raleigh Presbyterian when her family relocated to the area. Her time with the care ministries at West Raleigh Presbyterian was a precious time in her life following the loss of her son-JT. She completed Stephen minister training which was a beautiful way of organizing what Joy did her entire life–care for people in distress. Joy loved God and loved her neighbors and showed this gently and clearly to all.
Joy is survived by her husband, John A. Heitmann and daughter, Kathryn McGee Heitmann. Also, by her siblings and their partners, Jane McGee Coslick (Joe Inglesby), Patricia McGee Walton (Tommy) and Norman A. McGee, Jr. (Marni) and a delightful throng of nephews and nieces.
Visitation in Raleigh will be at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 Millbrook Rd on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4pm-6pm. There will be a celebration of life service at First Presbyterian Church in Savannah, Ga at a later date. Burial will be at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Joy’s name to the John A. Heitman, III Scholarship at Savannah Country Day or her favorite charity, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Attn. Development Dept.1001 Blair Dr., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27603, https://www.foodshuttle.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com for the Heitmann family.
December 30, 1944 – May 2, 2022
Raleigh, North Carolina – Joy Heitmann, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on May 2, 2022 after a short but aggressive battle with cancer. Joy was born in Enid, Oklahoma, on December 30, 1944, to Betty Jane and Norman Addison McGee, who was serving in the Air Force. On this day many are grieving her loss; her three siblings, John Heitmann, her husband of 55 years, daughter Kathryn, lifelong friend Janet Riley Clifton, and longtime friend and caregiver Beth Maina.
After WWII the McGee family moved to Savannah, Georgia where Joy attended public schools graduating from H. V. Jenkins High School and where she was first runner-up to Junior Miss Savannah in 1962. She then attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC where she graduated with honors with a BS in History in 1966.
She married John Heitmann in 1966 in Savannah, after which they moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where he attended graduate school at the Institute of Paper Chemistry at Lawrence University. Both of their children, John A. Heitmann III and Kathryn McGee Heitmann were born in Wisconsin where they enjoyed many family adventures especially those involving sailboats. Returning to Savannah in the early 80’s. Joy’s love of history and photography led to the opening of her own studio, Preservation Photography, where she copied and restored old photographs. She brought to life many worn photographs for families throughout the area and also performed professional restoration of archival photographs for two history books; The Poe Log, a biography of Edgar Alan Poe and a History of Liberty County. In 1987 the Heitmann’s returned to North Carolina and settled in Raleigh. With JT’s sudden premature death at 15, all of our lives were changed but none more than Joy, John and Kathryn’s.
Joy completed an MA in Public History at NC State and became an important part of the genealogy department at the State Archives of North Carolina. She caringly combined her love of reading, books and discovery through historic photos and writings to help many families with their genealogy. In her own family, Joy found and communicated with every McGee family relative she could locate in an age when this was done mainly through books and letters. Once she found relatives, she reached out and developed relationships. She could always be counted on to know who “was where and how they were fairing”.
Joy was perpetually involved in caring for all those around her. As a child she grew up in First Presbyterian Church in Savannah, Georgia. She visited there on frequent trips home and cared for its members. She joined West Raleigh Presbyterian when her family relocated to the area. Her time with the care ministries at West Raleigh Presbyterian was a precious time in her life following the loss of her son-JT. She completed Stephen minister training which was a beautiful way of organizing what Joy did her entire life–care for people in distress. Joy loved God and loved her neighbors and showed this gently and clearly to all.
Joy is survived by her husband, John A. Heitmann and daughter, Kathryn McGee Heitmann. Also, by her siblings and their partners, Jane McGee Coslick (Joe Inglesby), Patricia McGee Walton (Tommy) and Norman A. McGee, Jr. (Marni) and a delightful throng of nephews and nieces.
Visitation in Raleigh will be at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 Millbrook Rd on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4pm-6pm. There will be a celebration of life service at First Presbyterian Church in Savannah, Ga at a later date. Burial will be at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Joy’s name to the John A. Heitman, III Scholarship at Savannah Country Day or her favorite charity, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Attn. Development Dept.1001 Blair Dr., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27603, https://www.foodshuttle.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com for the Heitmann family.
Published by The News & Observer on May 4, 2022.
Source link