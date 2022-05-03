Canceled by Netflix: All the shows canceled by the streamer in 2022

Netflix’s trigger finger has been very active in 2022, with the number of shows canceled by Netflix mounting up as the year goes on.

As it was recently confirmed that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of 2022, a drop which has seen $50 billion fall off the company’s value, we can expect to see the service tightening its belt even further, with more shows joining the seven shows it has, thus far, canceled in 2022.

The shows Netflix has axed range from critically-acclaimed horrors like Archive 81 to beloved family viewings like The Babysitters’ Club, and, well, Cooking with Paris. Nothing, it seems, is safe.

In an effort to keep track of them, we’ve rounded up all the cancelations into one list, which we will endeavor to keep updated.

This list is comprehensive, but we won’t be including projects that never made it out of development, so Netflix’s cull of many of its planned animation projects aren’t in here.Nor is the canceled sequel to Will Smith’s action-blockbuster Bright.

As well as that, we won’t be going back beyond 2022, so the cancelations of the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Grace and Frankie and Cursed aren’t included.

Still that leaves plenty to go on, so here it is, everything canceled by Netflix in 2022.

Raising Dion

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was two seasons and out for this family drama as Netflix dropped it from its roster at the end of April.

Adapted from the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion made its debut on Netflix in 2019.

It told the story of Nicole, a widower raising her son, Dion. As well as facing all the normal dramas of raising a young son singlehandedly, things get complicated when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.

Quickly made aware that there are people who would exploit her son’s abilities, Nicole attempts to keep them a secret, but that, as you might imagine, proves to be very challenging indeed.

Despite a regular role and executive producer spot for Michael B. Jordan, that wasn’t enough to save it from the chop.