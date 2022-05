Lung cancer may also lead to fatigue, a loss of appetite, and weight loss.

The first step to a diagnosis is attending a doctor’s appointment to talk about your symptoms.

As with any type of cancerous disease, the earlier the tumour is detected, the sooner treatment and recovery can begin.

What is lung cancer?

The third most common cancer in the UK develops when there is an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in one or both lungs.