Carroll Watson Smith Obituary (2022) The Washington Post

Carroll Watson Smith

Carroll Watson Smith passed away April 29, 2022 quietly after many years of Alzheimer’s disease. Carroll W. Smith was the son of the late Doctor Earl Smith “Doc” and Aileen Watson Smith, both of long family lines from Travelers Rest, SC and Gap Creek.

Carroll graduated from Travelers Rest High School in 1950. He then went on to Clemson University, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Education. While at Clemson, Carroll was a Vocational Ag Engineering Major. He was a Private Sergeant and Company Commander his Senior Year at Clemson. He was a member of BSU and the YMCA Council all four years at Clemson. He was also a member of the Horticulture Club, Gamma Kappa Alpha, FFA, ROTC camp at Ft. Benning and on the Clemson Rifle Team.

After finishing Clemson, Carroll went on to teach Industrial Arts in Mecklenburg County in Charlotte, NC (1955-56) Then on to teach in Laurinburg, NC and also at East Carolina University (1959-1961)

He then went on to obtain his Masters at NC State University in Raleigh, NC. During that time Carroll was Supervisor for Industrial Arts Education for the State of NC Department of Public Instruction (1961-1963). Carroll, along with the family moved to Maryland in l965 whereby he taught at University of Maryland Industrial Arts Program for 2 yrs. He achieved his Ph.D. from University of Maryland in June 1972.

Carroll taught in Prince Georges County for 20 years (1966-1986). This included teaching at Buck Lodge Junior High (3 years) Rollingcrest Junior High (1972-1979) and High Point High School (1979-1986) whereby he retired. Soon thereafter he and his wife moved back to Travelers Rest, SC to enjoy retirement years.

Carroll served as President of the NCIAA. He was a lifelong member of the Travelers Rest First Baptist Church serving in multiple capacities. He was the first depositor at ‘Bank of Travelers Rest ‘when he was 13 years old. Carroll loved genealogy, local history, woodworking and Clemson Football! He is survived by his only child and devoted daughter Cindy Smith of Raleigh, NC where he spent his last 10 years living with and being cared for full time by his daughter. Carroll was married 53 years to the late Catherine M. Smith (formerly of Southport, NC) and brother to Earline Smith Banic (Oak Ridge, TN)

Many thanks to the wonderful care and staff at “Sarahcare of Lake Boone” adult daycare in Raleigh, NC and to Ashley, Julia and Joyce for their help.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park by the Mausoleum, 7 Duncan Road, Travelers Rest, SC.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051