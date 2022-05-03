Cathedra Bitcoin and Great American Mining Announce Wind Up of Business Relationship

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) (“Cathedra”), a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, and Great American Mining (“GAM”) (together, the “Companies”), a bitcoin mining company that provides a solution for oil and gas companies to reduce flaring and increase oil production, today announce the Companies have amended their original partnership agreement to provide for the conclusion of the business relationship by September 15, 2022 (the “Conclusion Date”).

In 2021, the Companies entered into a business relationship (the “Original Relationship”) under which Cathedra purchased 12 bitcoin mining containers from GAM and outfitted them with its own bitcoin mining machines. GAM designed and produced the containers, installed the mining machines therein, and deployed the containers on a site in North Dakota (the “Site”) throughout the course of 2021, where they have been operating using flared gas as a power source. Under the Original Relationship, Cathedra has paid to purchase the gas and lease the generators and has remitted a portion of the mined bitcoin to GAM in the form of a revenue share.

Due to severe winter weather conditions that resulted in up to four feet of snow accumulation in multiple storms, the Cathedra and GAM bitcoin mining operation saw its performance impaired throughout the month of April, operating at an average of 45% of expected hash rate during the month. Current hash rate levels and operating conditions have now returned to normal.

Additionally, the Companies were recently notified by their generator provider that the generator lease rate would be increasing by over 50%. In light of this higher cost and the adverse effect it will have on mining economics at the Site, the Companies have mutually agreed to work toward a conclusion of the business relationship and have entered into an amended agreement that governs the terms of the wind-up (the “Amendment”).

Under the Amendment, Cathedra has agreed to collect its bitcoin mining machines from the Site on or before the Conclusion Date. Cathedra intends to redeploy these machines in its own mobile bitcoin mining containers, the production of which Cathedra began in March, on an off-grid site with more beneficial economic characteristics.

Pursuant to the Amendment, GAM will purchase the 12 containers back from Cathedra for approximately US$935,750, or net book value, on or before the Conclusion Date. GAM intends to outfit these containers with its own mining machines and redeploy them on another site of its choosing.

The Companies have also agreed to modify the terms of the revenue share for the remaining months of the business relationship. Under the Amendment, GAM will receive a flat share of 25% of bitcoin mined each month.

“GAM has been a first-class partner for Cathedra in this stage of our company’s growth. We appreciate GAM’s excellent work building and outfitting our containers, deploying them in North Dakota, and maintaining them on our behalf. We look forward to installing our machines at a low-cost site upon the conclusion of the business relationship. We wish the GAM team the very best in their future endeavors,” remarked AJ Scalia, CEO of Cathedra Bitcoin.

“Cathedra has been a great partner for us as we have scaled the company over the past year from approximately 1 megawatt to over 20 megawatts of deployed hash rate on the oil fields of North Dakota. We would like to thank Cathedra and their management team for the partnership to date, and wish them the best of luck,” commented Todd Garland, Founder and CEO of Great American Mining.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Cathedra believes sound money and abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Cathedra owns 187 PH/s across various sites around the United States and expects to deploy an additional 538 PH/s in 2022. Upon the full deployment of its purchased machines, Cathedra’s hash rate is expected to total 725 PH/s. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

About Great American Mining

Great American Mining provides a solution for oil and gas companies to reduce flaring and increase oil production. GAM has deployed over 20 megawatts of Bitcoin hash rate across on the oil fields of North Dakota and manufactures proprietary mobile bitcoin mining data centers. Great American Mining believes in a future where all hash rate will become mobile and is on a mission to build the world’s largest fleet of mobile hash rate.

For more information about Great American Mining, please visit gam.ai and follow GAM on Twitter at @GAMdotAI and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the expected deployment of an additional miners, the intentions and future actions of senior management, the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as the Company’ ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue increasing as currently anticipated; the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory; volatility of network difficulty and, digital currency prices and the resulting significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned; and the regulatory environment of cryptocurrency in applicable jurisdictions.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the ability of the Company to achieve its corporate objectives or otherwise advance the progress of the Company; risks related to the international operations; the Company’s inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on capital market conditions, restriction on labor and international travel and supply chains; general market and industry conditions; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company’s normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.