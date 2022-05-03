Charlotte Crosby shares moment she found out she was pregnant

Charlotte Crosby has finally revealed the ‘shock’ moment she found out she was pregnant with her first child, in a new video posted to her YouTube channel.

The former Geordie Shore star had set up the camera to capture her reaction as she came back into the bathroom to look at her just-taken pregnancy test.

The 31 year old looked absolutely stunned as she looked at the positive test, looking up to the ceiling and into the camera, blinking numerous times as she took in the news.

Wearing an oversized black hoodie and matching shorts, Charlotte put her head in her hands and breathed heavily in disbelief, before putting her hands on her hips as she digested the information.







(Image: Youtube/Charlotte Crosby)







(Image: Youtube/Charlotte Crosby)



Football commentary could be heard in the background, as Charlotte called to her boyfriend, Jake Ankers, to come into the room and see the result.

Dressed in a white t-shirt and dark sweatpants, Jake stared at the pregnancy test for a few moments, exclaiming “F**k”.

He, himself, took a couple of minutes to take in the news, before staring at an off-screen Charlotte and saying "wow" and hugging her.







(Image: Youtube/Charlotte Crosby)



Charlotte could then be heard saying: “I knew it, I knew it. That probably is why I was in such a mood at the Brits.”

Charlotte often posts videos to her YouTube channel, which has 454k subscribers, and she explained what she was feeling in the pregnancy reveal video in a commentary.

She said: “I think you can see in the video, it was a hard one to get my head around.

“I really didn’t know what to think because my mind was being pulled and torn in all different directions. I was elated because I didn’t know if I would be able to get pregnant or how easy or hard it was going to be. I was also sh**ting myself.







(Image: Youtube/Charlotte Crosby)







(Image: YouTube/Charlotte Crosby)



The Celebrity Big Brother winner continued: “My whole life is about to change, my whole body is about to change. Am I ready for this? I think everyone asks themselves that question.”

She added: “And then there was the fact that me and Jake haven’t been together the longest of times and I was like ‘oh my god it’s very soon to be finding out such big news’. There was a lot going on in the head.”

Speaking about Jake’s reaction, Charlotte said: “His face is such a good one, he’s shocked to the core. Honestly guys I had such a feeling I was pregnant. I was three days late for a period.”

