Cheshire teen starts business selling eco-friendly clothing

CHESHIRE – Growing up, Cheshire High School junior Leah Gentile enjoyed going to stores to pick things out for her wardrobe.

Over the years, she became interested in the fabric of the clothing and how clothing impacts the environment.

“I saw people buying cheap clothing and just throwing it away,” she said. “It seemed like a waste.”

Last year, Gentile decided to combine her interest in fashion and the environment by starting her own business. Viridian Boutique sells clothing made from eco-friendly material.

“I’ve always wanted to create something that helps in multiple ways,” Gentile said. “The whole point is that this business is a sustainable boutique. You can have style, but also be eco-friendly, so that you aren’t hurting the earth.”

After purchasing clothes and racks, she decided the 2021 Cheshire Fall Festival would be a good place to launch.

She has since attended about 10 events, including visits to Quinnipiac University and Trinity College. On March 28, Gentile had a table set up at the Home, Health & Garden Show at Cheshire High School.

“The whole process takes a lot of trial and error. I’ve been going to places that have the right age group for me, like colleges,” explained Gentile. “I feel that my clientele is middle school-age to late 20s and early 30s.”

Her mother provides assistance as the business manager.

“Since I’m still under (age) 18, I need people like my parents to do some things for me. She (my mom) finds places to sell things and gets contacts,” said Gentile, who added that her mother and friends assist her at some events.

Gentile also sells jewelry made by fellow CHS student Hannah Young.

“She has given me jewelry as birthday gifts in the past. I thought it was unique, so I approached her for this business,” Gentile said. “I tell her what I’d like and then buy it from her.”

Since opening Viridian Boutique and its website, Gentile has used the majority of the proceeds to cover expenses.

“Coming into the next year, I hope to start making more profits,” she said. “In the future, I’d also like to create my own clothing.”