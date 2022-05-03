A doubles sweep lifted Garnet Valley to a 3-2 win over Council Rock South in the opening round of the District 1 Class 3A team tournament on Monday.

The No. 1 pairing of Braden Rogers and Sahilesh Boduc claimed a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Rithik Brahma and Srihari Raman stormed back to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the second match.

Also helping the No. 7 Jaguars move on was Shiven Patel, who recorded a 6-3, 6-1 decision at third singles. C.R. South, the 10th seed, won the first two singles matches via Alex Sterin and Mikkel Zinder.

Garnet Valley advances to Tuesday’s second round to take on No. 2 Unionville. The Longhorns defeated No. 15 Downingtown West on Monday.

Softball

Lacie Gilpin guaranteed a happy ending for Sun Valley, delivering the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Vanguards a 6-5 victory over Oxford.

Melanna Timmes scored the winning run. Devin Warner knocked in Brianna Lawson to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Warner, Timmes and Layla Murphy each had three hits.

In the Central League:

Ridley 12, Springfield 3 >> All-Delco Haley McMenamin was 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs to power a 15-hit attack for the Green Raiders.

Gabby DeLuca finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Mary DelFera also collected three base knocks.

Dakota Marshall and Sydney Schaefer provided two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Jolie Torrens registered 10 punchouts and also supplied a triple.

Marple Newtown 4, Conestoga 2 >> Kelsey Racine struck out nine from the circle and roped an RBI double to lead the Tigers. Lindsay Walsh and Lauren Gura (two runs) both went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Garnet Valley 10, Radnor 0 >> Winning pitcher Anna Sidlowski and Kelly Cornog combined to throw a no-hitter for the Jaguars. Sidlowski racked up 10 strikeouts. With the bat, she walked three times, homered and had five RBIs.

Strath Haven 8, Upper Darby 1 >> Lily Kochanowicz had a productive game out of the eight-hole in the Haven lineup, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Lauren Shea notched two hits, including a double, and Michaele Santisi added a hit and two RBIs for the Panthers.

Winning pitcher Megan Noon struck out seven en route to the complete game.

Haverford 11, Harriton 0 >> Sophomore Grace Ciochetto pitched a three-hit shutout for the undefeated Fords (13-0, 11-0). Annabella Knese ripped an RBI triple and Meghan Kent socked a run-scoring double.

Girls Lacrosse

Claire Natoli produced three goals and one assist to help Cardinal O’Hara cruise to a 16-0 Catholic League win over St. Hubert.

Ellie Miller and Lexi Culp combined for three goals and three assists, while Mia Scarduzio scored twice. Mack Hand (one save) picked up the shutout in net.

Elsewhere in the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 25, Conwell-Egan 1 >> Twenty players scored goals for the Patriots (14-0, 8-0), who extended their PCL winning streak to 258 games.

Sarah Durham, Kate O’Neill and Kiley Mottice each tallied a goal and two assists. Machaela Henry contributed a goal and five draw controls. Bridget Robinson, Mei Radar, and McKayla Elison combined for five saves.

Merion Mercy 20, Bonner-Prendergast 8 >> Abigail Blemings totaled four goals and Leila George added three, but the Pandas were no match for the Golden Bears.

Golf

Lilly Press shot a 43 at par-37 Gulph Mills Golf Club as Agnes Irwin went home with a 269-312win against Baldwin School.

Caitlyn Monestere (53) and Emma Twitmyer (54) also played well for the Owls.

Baldwin’s Megan Adelman fired a low round of 42.

Hill School 181, Episcopal Academy 185 >> Libby Flaisher carded a 43 for the Churchwomen who lost a close match at par-36 Brookside Country Club.