Destiny 2: Guardian Games 2022 Begins – Xbox Wire

Greetings, Guardians! What a year it’s been for Destiny 2 so far. The Witch Queen launched a couple months ago and the story it kicked off is currently unfolding in Season of the Risen. If you haven’t taken the plunge, I’d highly recommend stopping by to check out a bunch of the new gear, locations, and activities that have been introduced in the last few months.

Now, let’s avoid accidentally spoiling the expansion by skipping straight to why today is an exciting day for Destiny 2 players. Today is the day that Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters kick off the Throne World mud from their boots, return to the newly decorated Tower, and begin the annual competition that will determine which of the three classes reigns supreme. That’s right, Guardian Games is back!

This free event runs from May 3 to May 24 and culminates in a closing ceremony where one class will be honored with a trophy that stands in the Tower for the entire year. Along with a trophy erected in the main social space of the game comes bragging rights, new gear and cosmetics to earn, and of course, new fun ways to play the game.

New Games

The Competitive Strike Playlist

A new PvE playlist has become available for the duration of the event. Here, you can earn Strike Medals while racking up points to beat the high score each week. By completing various feats like multi-kills and kill streaks, you’ll flood your score with extra points. Basically, show the rest of your fireteam what skill looks like.

That is, assuming you’ve chosen to jump into matchmaking. If you’re interested in ramping the challenge up a notch and making a statement about your mastery of your class, there’s also a solo version of the Competitive Strike Playlist.

And because sometimes you need to warm up first, both matchmaking and solo versions of the strike playlist have Training and Competitive versions. Jump into the training playlist and earn some buffs first. Then when you’re ready to work up a sweat, head into competitive to land those high scores and earn glory for your class.

Freeroam

Are you more interested in investigating the Throne World or fighting in one of the new PsiOps Battlegrounds? We don’t blame you! We know there are a lot of cool things to do in the game right now and no matter what you’re focusing on, we want to make sure you’re still able to represent your class in the Games. So, grab some bounties and go about your adventures. You’ll automatically collect Laurels that you can deposit in the Tower to help your class climb the Guardian Games podium.

Even though there are a bunch of options for how to play, it looks like supporting your class is mandatory.

Also, fun. Fun is mandatory.

New Rewards

Even though we know that securing bragging rights for the entire year is a reward worth its weight in gold, we’ve also added new gear and cosmetics to unlock:

The Title – Hunt for your perfect roll on this Legendary Submachine Gun; only available during the event.

– Hunt for your perfect roll on this Legendary Submachine Gun; only available during the event. New Cosmetics – A new Guardian Games collection that will get your Ghost, friends, and fireteam into the competitive spirit. Land in the prestigious top 10% of Guardians and unlock a new emblem as well.

– A new Guardian Games collection that will get your Ghost, friends, and fireteam into the competitive spirit. Land in the prestigious top 10% of Guardians and unlock a new emblem as well. New Armor Ornaments – One of the highlights of every Guardian Games, swing by Eververse to check out the new glowing ornament sets. When the Closing Ceremonies kick off, show up in style.

– One of the highlights of every Guardian Games, swing by Eververse to check out the new glowing ornament sets. When the Closing Ceremonies kick off, show up in style. And more!

The Fire of Competition

Before the event ends and your class victory is immortalized with a trophy in the Tower, you’ll be able to earn armor glows throughout the event. At the end of every week, each class gets an armor glow that changes depending on their standing. Will your glow instill pride, or will it spur you to action? No matter which you earn, they all look awesome.

But we didn’t stop with class recognition. There are also torches in the Tower you can light to earn glows that show off your individual efforts. In addition to that, whoever has the highest score in the Tower at any given point gets a special glow – that is, until someone with a better score transmats in.

Just get an unbeatable score and you won’t have to worry about that. Easy.

Timeless Metal

Bungie Rewards is getting in on the action as well. The Bungie Consumer Products team has created two new items that you can unlock for purchase just by playing the game. Finally, something you can literally hold up when your friend foolishly tells you that their class is better than yours.

Log into your account and stop by the Bungie Rewards page to take a look at how to earn the new Guardian Games tankard and medal.

Thanks for Playing

Do you come back to Destiny 2 for the expansions? Maybe you grab the Deluxe Editions and play every Season as well. Or maybe you enjoy the free game and stop by once in a while for events like this. Regardless of how often we see you around the Tower, we thank you. Events like Guardian Games are made special because of you – made special by the bond we share with those who have chosen to walk the same path as us.

I was in a store the other day and saw someone with a Hunter tattoo on his arm. Before we even started talking, I knew that we were going to get along.

No matter your class, hop in and find your fellow Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters. They’re logging in today to set the story straight for the rest of the year and they need your help and high fives.

Good luck and have fun, Guardians. I’ll see you starside.