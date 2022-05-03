Diabetes: Seven fruits that can cause ‘spikes’ in blood sugar – ‘care should be taken’

According to Diabetes.co.uk, “care should be taken” when eating high GI fruits.

Instead, you should opt for lower GI fruits, which include berries, plums, kiwi fruit and grapefruit.

Low or medium GI foods are broken down more slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels over time.

It’s important to note that strictly adhering to the GI index can lead to problems with your diet.

The NHS explains: “Some low GI foods, such as wholegrain foods, fruit, vegetables, beans and lentils, are foods we should eat as part of a healthy, balanced diet.