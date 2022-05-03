Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reviews: ‘Cameos abound but will divide fans’

THE MIDDLING REVIEWS

IGN

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Sam Raimi movie from top to bottom, for better and worse.

USA Today

While the Marvel-ness of “Madness” will make your head spin, Raimi’s signature style, penchant for the macabre and sense of humor oddly ground the film.

Digital Spy

It’s absolutely a Sam Raimi movie and is definitely the MCU’s first horror movie, resulting in some unique sequences. However, the story lets it down and could prove divisive for fans.

Variety

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is a ride, a head trip, a CGI horror jam, a what-is-reality Marvel brainteaser and, at moments, a bit of an ordeal. It’s a somewhat engaging mess, but a mess all the same.