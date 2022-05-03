First river otter sighting in Detroit River in 100 years indicates improved environment

DETROIT – The first recorded sighting of a river otter in the Detroit River in more than 100 years is an indicator that the watershed environment is improving, officials said.

A doctoral student from the University of Windsor spotted the semi-aquatic mammal on the morning of April 25 while out for a walk near the Ambassador Bridge, Great Lakes Now reports. Eric Ste Marie managed the get photo evidence of the phenomenon, making it an official sighting.

The North American river otter was common in southeast Michigan until the arrival of European fur traders. The species was extirpated from the Detroit River in the early 1900s, Gearld P. Wykes, a historian from the Monroe County Museum System, told Great Lakes Now.

The species has been repatriated to Midwest waters over the past 36 years but is just now appearing in the Detroit River, which is a hopeful sign, the report said.

“As a local resident, it makes me hopeful that the Detroit River ecosystem is healing and that soon these types of sightings may become more common,” Ste Marie said.

This file photo shows a North American river otter at Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. A river otter was recently spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in more than 100 years, indicating that the river’s environment is improving.U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Adult river otters weigh 10 to 33 pounds and measure about 2.5 to 5 feet in length, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo. They have thick, protective fur that keeps them warm while in cold water. Their short legs, webbed feet, flattened head, long narrow body and long tail combine to help them swim faster, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Otters can stay submerged for up to eight minutes.

