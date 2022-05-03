Has your vitamin B12 deficiency progressed to megaloblastic anaemia? Warning signs to spot

“There is no doubt that you have heard about the ever-trending concept of supplements, with endless influencers bombarding you with vitamin and supplement advertisements and sponsorships,” said Dr Ioannis Liakas, Medical Director at Vie Aesthetics. “But how do you know if you need them?” The expert shared the tips to help you identify a vitamin B12 deficiency and foods that could help to replenish your stores.

Like many other vitamins, B12 can’t be synthesised naturally by your body.

While most people get enough of this vitamin from their diet, vitamin B12 isn’t contained in a great amount in the usual food suspects, such as fruits, vegetables and grains.

This might mean that some people on restrictive diets, such as veganism, won’t be able to get enough.

Also, you might not be able to absorb this vitamin from your diet which can cause the deficiency.

