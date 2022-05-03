Headache: Expert shares four tips to relieve the ‘common’ problem at home

If your headache strikes with other symptoms that point to a flu or a cold, it’s also worth having a rest.

The expert added: “If you have a headache from a cold or the flu, ensure you are getting enough rest to allow your body to recover.”

Could a headache signal something more serious?

Mr Donovan said: “Persistent or frequent headaches can sometimes be a symptom of a bigger health issue, which is why it is important to see a GP if painkillers do not help, the headache keeps coming back or your headache gets worse.”

However, you will “often” be able to relief your headaches at home, with tension headache being a common cause.