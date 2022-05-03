Here Are Some Of The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Small Details You Might Have Missed

The “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress!!!
1.
Blake Lively’s Versace look contains many references to New York. The bodice is inspired by the Empire State Building, the train of the dress includes the celestial map seen on the ceiling of Grand Central, and the crown is an ode to the Statue of Liberty.
2.
Shawn Mendes’ Tommy Hilfiger suit is up-cycled out of deadstock, and includes his initials on the lining.
3.
Riz Ahmed’s 4SDesigns look (complete with double knee pants) is an homage to immigrant workers during the Gilded Age. “The fabric is heavy silk/wool faille inspired by noble immigrant workers,” designer Angelo Urrutia explained.
4.
The flowers on Camila Cabello’s Prabal Gurung dress took a month to hand cut and paint, as per E!’s live coverage. The flower motif is further continued in her hair and nails.
5.
As per E!’s live coverage, Normani’s Christian Siriano dress was actually originally red, but was updated to black. It includes over 40 yards of velvet.
6.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Christopher John Rogers dress paid homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley — the first Black female designer in the White House. Elizabeth was a former slave who became the official dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln, and the gown is inspired by an 1860s dress she made.
7.
Emma Stone re-wore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress, having married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020.
8.
Chloë Grace Moretz re-wore the same Louis Vuitton coat that she wore to the brand’s Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show.
9.
Hillary Clinton’s Joseph Altuzarra look honors the names of women that she looks up to, as inspired by friendship quilts made by women in the 19th and 20th centuries. Names include Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mom, Dorothy Rodham.
11.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s matching Thom Browne ensembles evoke a deconstructed suit. The couple’s nails also act as an homage to each other.
Which looks were your faves? LMK in the comments!
