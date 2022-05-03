Categories
Here Are Some Of The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Small Details You Might Have Missed


The “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress!!!

1.

Blake Lively’s Versace look contains many references to New York. The bodice is inspired by the Empire State Building, the train of the dress includes the celestial map seen on the ceiling of Grand Central, and the crown is an ode to the Statue of Liberty.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / WireImage

The change in color even references the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty!


2.

Shawn Mendes’ Tommy Hilfiger suit is up-cycled out of deadstock, and includes his initials on the lining.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


3.

Riz Ahmed’s 4SDesigns look (complete with double knee pants) is an homage to immigrant workers during the Gilded Age. “The fabric is heavy silk/wool faille inspired by noble immigrant workers,” designer Angelo Urrutia explained.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


4.

The flowers on Camila Cabello’s Prabal Gurung dress took a month to hand cut and paint, as per E!’s live coverage. The flower motif is further continued in her hair and nails.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


5.

As per E!’s live coverage, Normani’s Christian Siriano dress was actually originally red, but was updated to black. It includes over 40 yards of velvet.


John Shearer / Getty Images, Theo Wargo / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic


6.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Christopher John Rogers dress paid homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley — the first Black female designer in the White House. Elizabeth was a former slave who became the official dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln, and the gown is inspired by an 1860s dress she made.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Theo Wargo / WireImage


7.

Emma Stone re-wore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress, having married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


8.

Chloë Grace Moretz re-wore the same Louis Vuitton coat that she wore to the brand’s Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images


9.

Hillary Clinton’s Joseph Altuzarra look honors the names of women that she looks up to, as inspired by friendship quilts made by women in the 19th and 20th centuries. Names include Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mom, Dorothy Rodham.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Mike Coppola / Getty Images


10.

Kodi Smit McPhee’s Bottega “jeans” are actually made out of leather. He explained, “There’s such a diversity of people and cultures that make up America, so instead of the top hats and tailcoats of the Gilded Age, I wanted my look to be a celebration of casual Friday.”


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, John Shearer / Getty Images


11.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s matching Thom Browne ensembles evoke a deconstructed suit. The couple’s nails also act as an homage to each other.



John Shearer / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive, Theo Wargo / WireImage

She actually only wore the dress very briefly — there was a custom-made dressing room by the bottom of the steps so that Kim could get changed into it, and then she changed into a replica at the top of the stairs. A conservationist from Ripley’s was on hand.


Which looks were your faves? LMK in the comments!





