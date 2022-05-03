Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finally shown faith in Rinku Singh, who repaid them with a match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR were set a 153-run target by Rajasthan in Monday night’s (2 May) IPL 2022 encounter. Rinku smashed an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls as the two-time champions won the match by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the KKR-RR game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rinku has had minimal chances to showcase his skills in the IPL. He elaborated:

“Rinku Singh did an amazing job. He didn’t used to get opportunities, very few chances. Even when he used to score runs, he was being sent in at No. 8 or No. 9. It was beyond understanding, it was like that kind of a relationship that I like this girl but I will not marry her, she is a girlfriend but will not become the wife.”

The former KKR player added that Rinku was rarely a part of the franchise’s playing XI despite being a regular member of their squad. Chopra observed:

“They used to keep him always in their team, used to pick him at the auction but did not play him. He fields well, bats well, he plays well in one match and then they used to drop him. When he was played, he was sent so low down the order that you say it is better not to play him.”

Rinku, 24, has played just 13 matches for KKR despite being a part of their squad since 2018. The southpaw has amassed 177 runs in the IPL thus far, with last night’s unbeaten 42 being his best effort.

“If he had not done that, the job wouldn’t have been done” – Aakash Chopra on Rinku Singh’s knock