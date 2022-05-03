James Argent shows off his 14 stone weight loss on night out

Former The Only Way Is Essex star and all-round cheeky-chap James Argent has shown off his staggering 14 stone weight loss whilst on a night out in Manchester.

James, also affectionately known as Arg, 34, has been open about his battle with his weight and underwent surgery to have a gastric sleeve fitted last year after he reached 27 stone.

Since the fitting of the gastric sleeve, the former TOWIE star has lost 14 stone and looked happy and healthy on a night out in Manchester on Sunday 1 May.

He posed for photos with fans wearing a plain white T-shirt, a gold pendant and red jogging trousers with white trainers.









James also made the decision to go sober and credited his mum as his inspiration behind the dramatic change in his appearance and lifestyle.

He told The Mirror: “My mum said to me, ‘I don’t recognise my son any more’ – and that really got me. It played on my mind and it was a big turning point for me wanting to change.”

Arg’s mum Patricia had also been through her own journey with weight loss and it was a driving force for the TV personality, who had been suffering with binge-eating and poor mental health as a result of his weight and personal life.

He continued: "My mum is a big inspiration to me. She struggled with her weight for years. Before I had surgery, my mum actually lost 5st.







“She made a pledge that she wanted to feel comfortable and look well for her daughter’s wedding day – and she’s managed to keep the weight off.

“I saw what a difference it made to her life and how much it changed her.”

The reality TV star has also shared how he is learning to embrace his new body.

In a recent Instagram post showing off a fashion photo shoot he modelled in, Arg shared the caption: “Did I just become a fashion model!? I’ve just had a shoot in some of the latest creations from @prevustudio and I genuinely can’t believe it.

"I've dreamed for years of being able to wear stuff that felt like ME. Stuff like this. I remember seeing my pal @jakehall making clothes that I absolutely loved but never thought I'd be able to fit into them!"







“I’m so excited for what’s next and to share my journey with you all,” he added, followed by a red heart emoji.

Stars from the world of showbiz have been quick to share their support for Arg as Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo commented on his Instagram: “Go on” followed by a fire emoji.

Frankie Essex said: “Congratulations babe”, while designer Jake Hall added: “I am also your agent now btw you look incredible my friend it’s been a long time coming,” followed by a heart emoji.

