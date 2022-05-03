Judith Marie Conrad Obituary (2022) News-Herald

2/20/1941 – 5/1/2022Judith was born in Kansas City, Missouri. At age 81, she passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Willowick, Ohio, with family at her side after battling lymphoma cancer for several months. Cherished mother of Christina (Timothy, deceased) Markley, Sean Conrad, Craig (Susan) Conrad, and Carolyn (David) Stumpf. Dearest grandmother of Nicholas, Melissa, Cassandra, Morgan, Matthew, Daniel, Joshua, and Joseph. She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Faye (Phillips) Lienhard, her sister Lenora Moseley, and her previous husband Robert Conrad.Judy graduated from Loretto Academy in 1958 and Donnelly College in Kansas City, Missouri with an Associates of Art Degree in 1961. She had a quest for learning and returned to college in the 1980’s graduating with her Bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame College.After graduating from junior college, she worked at Northwestern Mutual for two years and quit when she married in January of 1963 to move to St. Simons Island, Georgia. She moved to Ohio in 1964. She was a consultant for Rubbermaid, Creative Circle, and Discovery Toys for several years. She worked for Manpower on various assignments until she was hired by General Electric where she worked as a clerk in the mail room. She taught beginners through advanced sewing classes for Willoughby-Eastlake Adult Education. She was a part-time church secretary for both Boulevard Presbyterian and Bethel Lutheran until she retired in January of 1994.Judy loved to garden and was a member of the Willowick Gardening Club where she won first place for her flower arrangement in a local competition. She enjoyed dancing, visiting wineries with friends, taking cooking classes, and working on home projects. She had a natural artistic ability for crafting, sewing, and painting. She stayed active and liked to walk with friends and family as well as swim at the YMCA. She was interested in history and worked on her family genealogy with family for decades. She used to go horseback riding as a teenager and had a love for animals all her life.She was very active in community from an early age. She helped the USO in Kansas City, Missouri setting up dances and party decorations for five years. She taught preschool religion classes at St. Mary Magdalene. She taught 7th and 8th grade sewing classes at both St. Mary Magdalene and St. Stephens. Judy volunteered at Lake Metro Parks for over 25 years. She was also active with Lake Farm Parks, Habitat for Humanity, McKinley Community Outreach, Lake Health, Lake Humane Society, and Toastmasters International. She volunteered at many food pantries including Willowick Food Pantry. She helped for many years at Moorland Mansion, Holden Arboretum, and Cleveland Botanical Gardens. She was proud to be a member of Comfort Elves making pillows for Hospice of Western Reserve patients. While she was under hospice care, she was also able to receive some of those pillows to help with her comfort.A celebration of life will be held in her memory on Sunday, May 15th from 1-4pm at Painesville Township Park Community Center 1025 Hardy Rd. Painesville Twp., Ohio 44077. Memories may be posted online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Published by News-Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2022.
