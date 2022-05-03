Kathleen Frances Desmond Obituary (2022)

Kathleen Frances (nee Kanzer) Desmond, age 67 of Goodyear, AZ formerly of Bolingbrook and Naperville, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 14, 1955, in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Geraldine (nee List) Kanzer.

Kathy is survived by her loving spouse of 10 years Michael Desmond, son Alexander (Madeline) Johnson, daughter Kyla (Roman Carney) Johnson-Carney, sister Kristi (Dan) De Legge, nephews Jon and Andrew (Angela) Healy, nieces Samantha (Hassan Stevenson) De Legge-Stevenson, and Gina De Legge, stepdaughter Clare (Aaron) DeMichael, grandchildren Elizabeth and Genevieve, and great nephews and nieces Owen, Finley, Lulu, Rocco, Camden and Paityn.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Harry Johnson, and her brother Jon Kanzer.

Kathy was a graduate of Proviso West High School class of 1973 in Hillside, IL and went on to receive an Associate of Science Degree from Triton College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from George Williams College. She served as a learning and development professional for over 30 years prior to retiring in 2013.

She was an avid volunteer. Kathy especially enjoyed tutoring young children in the early reading program at Prairie Elementary School in Naperville, IL. She also shared her time with Heart Haven OutReach in Bolingbrook, IL helping troubled teens and with Kare Bears in the Pebblecreek community in Goodyear, AZ. Kathy was a member of the Jacksonport, WI Women’s Club and the Bolingbrook, IL Women’s Club. Kathy will be fondly remembered for her love of researching family lineage and was a genealogy enthusiast, often helping others research their family’s history.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 8:30 until 10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 South Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 36 North Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL 60540. A private family inurnment will follow.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to her life, in lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.

Published by Legacy on May 3, 2022.