Khloé Kardashian Has Made Her Met Gala Debut After Rumors Claimed She’d Been “Banned” From The Guest List

“I just had to be a part of this experience.”
And her look was definitely unforgettable!
Khloé came dressed for the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” aka an homage to the Gilded Age.
The reality TV star showed up to Fashion’s Biggest Night alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner.
For her first Met Gala, Khloé wore a gold gown and a pair of gloves that are um, quite, memorable.
They were seemingly attached to a shawl?
Khloé’s appearance at the Met Gala is quite interesting considering people have been speculating for years that Anna Wintour — the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue and primary overseer of the Met Gala guest list — had blacklisted Khloé from the event because she wasn’t famous enough to make the cut.
Last year, Khloé addressed these rumors and tweeted, “Absolutely NOT true,” in response to a fan who asked her to “please clarify” after reports said she had been banned.
Khloé also attempted to shut down public scrutiny about her Met ball absences last month, when a social media user rehashed the gossip on Instagram.
Anyway, clearly Khloé’ has now made the guest list! On the red carpet she noted that she “just had to be a part of this experience” and is looking forward to a glass of champagne. Considering 2022 marks the first time all Kardashian-Jenner ladies are in attendance at the Met, there’s going to be a lot of clinking glasses at Khloé’s table tonight.
