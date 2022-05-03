Categories
Khloé Kardashian Has Made Her Met Gala Debut After Rumors Claimed She’d Been “Banned” From The Guest List


“I just had to be a part of this experience.”


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And her look was definitely unforgettable!


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Khloé came dressed for the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” aka an homage to the Gilded Age.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The reality TV star showed up to Fashion’s Biggest Night alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner.


Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For her first Met Gala, Khloé wore a gold gown and a pair of gloves that are um, quite, memorable.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

They were seemingly attached to a shawl?


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Khloé’s appearance at the Met Gala is quite interesting considering people have been speculating for years that Anna Wintour — the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue and primary overseer of the Met Gala guest list — had blacklisted Khloé from the event because she wasn’t famous enough to make the cut.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Last year, Khloé addressed these rumors and tweeted, “Absolutely NOT true,” in response to a fan who asked her to “please clarify” after reports said she had been banned.


@khloekardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

Khloé also attempted to shut down public scrutiny about her Met ball absences last month, when a social media user rehashed the gossip on Instagram.


Mega / GC Images via Getty Images

“Wait but Khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet and then to add insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the Met Gala,” the user wrote, referring to a photo of Kim, Khloé, and their friend Stassie Karanikolaou at an Oscars afterparty. 

Khloé responded to the comment, which was later deleted. “I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” she wrote. “Both your comments are untrue babe.”

Anyway, clearly Khloé’ has now made the guest list! On the red carpet she noted that she “just had to be a part of this experience” and is looking forward to a glass of champagne. Considering 2022 marks the first time all Kardashian-Jenner ladies are in attendance at the Met, there’s going to be a lot of clinking glasses at Khloé’s table tonight.





