Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted speaking to Elon Musk at Met Gala


Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted engaged in a conversation with Tesla boss Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.

The 41 year old mum-of-four, who stole the show in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold $3million dress at the event, appeared to be grilling the South African native, who has been in the headlines recently after making the controversial move to buy social media giant Twitter.

Pictured gesturing and animated as she spoke about something serious to the billionaire SpaceX founder, Kim seemed to be doing most of the talking.

Smiling in response, Elon took in everything the law graduate had to say as her comedian beau Pete, 28, stood dutifully by her side.

Next to them, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble was also listening in to the conversation.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble, and Elon Musk attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating
Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk were spotted deep in conversation at the Met Gala

While the influential billionaires could have been chatting about anything at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, Elon’s win to become owner of Twitter could have been the initial ice breaker.

Not only is Kim a savvy social media user, she is the fourth most influential verified star on Twitter itself.

In the background, Kris Jenner, 66, Kylie Jenner, 24, had already sat down and got ready for the first course of their exceptionally extravagant dinner.

It comes as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed in Vogue magazine that she was so afraid of damaging Marilyn’s dress, which is currently owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum, that she changed out of it as soon as she got inside the gala.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble, and Elon Musk attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating
Kim was very serious as she gestured and discussed something with the new Twitter owner



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe

Instead, she opted to wear a replica of the gown, which the late screen actress donned for the iconic moment when she sang happy birthday to president John F Kennedy.

Kim told Vogue magazine: “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it.

“I won’t be wearing the kind of body make-up I usually do.

“Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs,” the star added.



Kylie opted for a wedding dress for the evening
While Kim’s Marilyn look will possibly remain the most-remembered of the Kardashian-Jenner’s fashion moments this year, the others were not to be outdone.

Kylie, 24, opted for a dramatic white wedding gown that she teamed with an edgy matching cap, and Kendall, 26, bleached her eyebrows blonde for the event.

While Kris Jenner, 66, wore a more subtle look by Oscar de la Renta for the evening, Khloe, 37, appeared to be wearing an incredibly similar dress her to elder sister.

Kourtney, 43, then matched her beau Travis Barker as the pair delivered more of their now-signature PDA on the red carpet.

