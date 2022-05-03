Kim Kardashian only wore Marilyn’s dress ‘for minutes’ and didn’t eat in it

Kim Kardashian only wore her incredible 2022 Met Gala dress, which was once owned by the late screen icon Marilyn Monroe, for “minutes”.

The 41 year old fashionista and reality star opted for something different this year, as she opted for a vintage gown by Jean-Louis to tie in with the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

But while the mum-of-four definitely made a statement with the slinky see-through dress, which was once worn by the late screen siren Marilyn, she reportedly chose only to pose in it for the red carpet pictures, following a gruelling regime to fit into it at all.

Once inside the gala venue, Kim changed into a replica rather than wear the original for the entire evening’s festivities – which included plenty of sitting down and a swanky slap-up meal with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The gown in question was originally worn by Marilyn for one of the actress’s biggest moments – when she sang happy birthday to President John F Kennedy back in 1962.







(Image: 2022 Gotham)







(Image: Getty Images)



After being sold at auction for $4.8million in 2016, the historic garment is now owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum.

Yet being a member of one of America’s richest and most well-known families meant that Kim was able to convince bosses at the museum to lend her the gown for the evening.

Despite the star being trusted with the outfit, she was terrified of accidentally damaging it during her moment in front of the cameras, according to Vogue magazine.

Kim even made a further nod to Marilyn when she dramatically pouted on the red carpet, blowing kisses as cameras flashed on the star.







(Image: Getty)



She also showed off her platinum blonde locks, which were said to have taken “14 hours” to dye, and finished the ensemble with a glamorous white fur wrap.

Kim explained to the publication that she was “extremely respectful to the dress” and its place in American history.

“I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body make-up I usually do,” The Kardashians beauty shared.

“Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”







(Image: Getty)







The star went on to say that after her appearance at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art for last year’s gala, the idea to borrow Marilyn’s dress came to her straight away.

Kim recalled how she thought the late actress was the “most American thing” she could think of, and the JFK performance was the most “Marilyn Monroe moment” of all in her mind.







(Image: E! NEWS)



Other signature looks for the evening included Met Gala favourite Blake Lively, who wore a stunning and intricate gown by Versace, and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain wearing an incredible Gucci ensemble.

Kim was joined by her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson, on the red carpet, as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 24, also walked the red carpet for the iconic event.

Family matriarch Kris Kenner also attended the event in an Oscar de la Renta gown, as she gushed over spending the day getting ready with her girls.

