Kris Jenner Responded To Her Family’s Win In Blac Chyna’s Defamation Suit And Said She’s “Glad It’s Over”


“And I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”

Kris Jenner attended the Met Gala last night—an event that also came on the heels of a big court decision ending Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against them.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images


Chyna — who was once engaged to Rob Kardashian and shares a 5-year-old daughter with him — sought millions of dollars in damages from her ex-fiancé’s mother and siblings.


Michael Tran / Getty Images

Chyna initially brought the suit against the Kardashian-Jenners in 2017, and specifically accused Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner of intentionally thwarting the success of her and Rob’s short-lived E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Yesterday, a Los Angeles jury found the Kardashians were not to blame and issued a formal verdict ahead of the Met Gala.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

We didn’t hear much about the news at the Met Gala. But Kris briefly responded to the verdict in comments to to Variety on the red carpet, and said she was “glad” the legal ordeal is behind them.


Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

“I’m just happy it’s over. Yeah,” she shared. The reporter then asked Kris what was “toughest” to handle about the lawsuit, to which she replied “going through it.”

“I live in my faith, and just hope that, you know, that’s enough,” Kris continued, explaining that she would often “pray” for a positive outcome while the lawsuit was underway.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“I’m glad it’s over,” she reiterated. “And I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“And we’re here tonight to celebrate. So, yeah.”


Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

You can read more about the defamation suit here, and the verdict here.





