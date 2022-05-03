Les Dawson’s daughter Charlotte sparks frenzy with video of son looking just like grandad

Charlotte Dawson, 29, gave birth to son Noah last February, and fans have often compared the youngster to his famous grandfather Les Dawson. In new pictures seen today, the redheaded baby boy appeared to be the spitting image of the late comedian as he pulled a funny face in his mum’s cute Instagram video.

Charlotte captioned her post: “Oh Noah grandad Les would be so proud of you & that gurn @noahdawsonsarsfield.”

Noah looked playful as he wore a burgundy sweater while blowing a raspberry during lunch with his influencer mum Charlotte.

The hilarious facial expression is very similar to that of famed comedy star Les, who would often make funny faces in his stand up career.

Charlotte introduced her baby boy with partner Matt Sarsfield on what would have been her father’s 90th birthday last year.

Comedy icon Les died in 1993 aged 62 when Charlotte was just eight-months-old and the 29-year-old recently spoke on the heartbreak of having a miscarriage after finding out she was expecting on Mother’s Day.

Charlotte posted a series of pictures of herself and her mum Tracy with her toddler son Noah as she paid tribute to her boy for “making everything better”.

And, adorably, he was wearing a hoodie top with an image on the back of Noah alongside his grandad Les.

Charlotte wrote: “Through the tears & hurt.. came the light of our life making everything better @noahdawsonsarsfield Easter archives part 2 even grandad les/my daddy was with us … on Noah’s back.”(sic)