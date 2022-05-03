Major companies keep largely silent as leaked Supreme Court abortion draft sparks outrage

Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court, after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2022.

As protestors gathered and politicians scrambled to speak out, the country’s largest corporations remained largely silent Tuesday after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision indicated that conservative justices are poised to overturn a landmark ruling that guarantees access to legal abortions.

Dozens of companies including Walmart, American Airlines and Disney have yet to issue statements or respond to CNBC requests for comment. The Business Roundtable, a trade group that’s made up of top CEOs, said in a statement that it “does not have a position on this issue.” Microsoft, JPMorgan and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, another leading voice for business in America, all declined to comment.

Companies and major trade groups remained reticent to weigh in, even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft of the majority opinion, which would toss out Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of abortion protection if the justices maintain their position when a decision becomes official. The preliminary vote was first reported Monday night by Politico, which obtained the draft opinion.

The report has thrown companies into an unexpected and urgent communications challenge. The leaked Supreme Court decision is a draft, not the final decision that is expected around the end of June.

The ruling would permanently alter the health-care decisions of thousands of their employees and customers, but it’s also a divisive issue in U.S. politics — and the leak has exacerbated passions just months before the midterm congressional elections. Plus, the harsh backlash against Disney and other companies that have recently taken a stand on social issues may be having a chilling effect.

“There is no upside in speaking out alone on this. So that is why they need to work collectively,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor and senior associate dean of the Yale School of Management. “Nobody wants to have 40% of the country mad at them.”

Sonnenfeld said trade groups, historically the most powerful and safe way for companies to step out, have become “overly cautious” and “neutered” by professional staffs who ping-pong between lobbying jobs and don’t want to make waves.

“They would rather write mealy-mouthed, inconsequential, tedious working papers that don’t lead to any clear directives, so that the more you read, the less you know,” he said.