Man Utd rejected by Karim Adeyemi despite huge offer as striker favours Borussia Dortmund move – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s national newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United made a huge offer to Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi to try and hijack his move to Borussia Dortmund but were rebuffed as the player had set his heart on a move to Germany.

Image:

Karim Adeyemi is expected to join Borussia Dortmund





Crystal Palace could make a summer move to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park but his wages, which increased to £90,000-a-week at Old Trafford, are likely to be a big issue.

Lucas Torreira is closing on a permanent move to Fiorentina, a deal that would add around £13m to Mikel Arteta’s summer spending war chest.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified eight players he can build his team around ahead of starting work at Old Trafford this summer.

Gary Player’s son Wayne has been handed a lifetime ban from The Masters after a golf ball marketing stunt during last year’s ceremonial tee-off.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham’s players will share a bonus pot of £3.5m if they qualify for the Champions League this season, while manager Antonio Conte will reportedly pocket £2m.

Image:

Antonio Conte could earn £2m if Spurs secure a top-four finish





Premier League clubs have been handed a boost after Monaco’s £60m price tag on Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly put Real Madrid off a move for the in-demand midfielder.

THE SUN

Football fans are certain Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG this summer after leaked photos showed the Real Madrid target packing up his possessions at home.

Tottenham could make a third raid on Juventus this summer, with USA international midfielder Weston McKennie reported to be the player they are interested in.

Newcastle are in pole position to land AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer and are reportedly willing to quadruple his wages to secure a deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The “rebel” Saudi golf series has moved on to targeting the world’s leading amateur players and is offering huge sums of money to tempt them into joining up.

Frankfurt Police will place officers “on every corner” to try and deter any clashes with West Ham supporters when they arrive for the Europa League clash with Eintracht.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image:

Spurs could reignite their interest in Adama Traore





Tottenham could re-ignite their interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer with Barcelona set to turn down the chance to turn his loan move into a permanent one for £25m.

Divock Origi’s move to AC Milan is being delayed because of takeover talks at the Serie A club who are keen to sign the Liverpool forward on a free.

DAILY RECORD

Jota has already opened talks with Celtic over turning his loan move from Benfica into a permanent £6.5m deal, according to a report in Portugal.

Celtic youngster Brody Paterson hopes to secure a summer move by impressing for loan club Airdrie in their two playoff games against Montrose.

Hearts face a wait to see if their “B” team will be accepted alongside Rangers and Celtic in the Lowland League next season with a possible stumbling block of the league being left with an odd number of teams.