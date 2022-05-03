McCartney Years focuses on Sir Paul’s work as a Beatle and in Wings

For Yuri Pool, the music is in his heart and soul.

“My DNA is made up of this music. I’ve been listening to this music way before I even thought of playing it,” he said. “This show was really born out of an interest in the music, as opposed to wanting to put something on the stage for others to see. It was really because I was interested in the songs and music. The composing and songwriting aspect of it.”

Now, Pool is celebrating the 15th anniversary of The McCartney Years, billed as “the No. 1 Paul McCartney concert experience.” With concerts May 13 at the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines and May 14 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, the McCartney Years brings to life the music of Sir Paul and Wings.

“This show spans two decades of Paul’s music. The music he wrote in the Beatles as well as his music in Wings,” Pool said. “And Wings disbanded in 1980 and he started that pretty soon after the Beatles broke up in ’69.

“So there’s two decades of music that we draw from. And I think that’s also the challenge,” Pool said. “How do you compress two decades of the music of arguably one of the greatest artists that has ever lived and is still around into a two hour show? It’s something that’s very challenging.”

Performing with his wife, Jennifer, in the role of Linda McCartney, as well as a full band, Pool sings a variety of selections from that era of McCartney’s catalog.

“We cover a vast array of music and styles of songs that McCartney wrote over those two decades,” Pool said.

While the set list focuses on two specific decades, the music itself is timeless, he said.

“The music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney and Wings, and a matter of fact all the individual Beatles, is timeless,” Pool said. “You listen to the remastered versions of those songs nowadays and it still sounds so fresh. And it’s timeless and it just (reaches) across the ages and demographics.

“Having been in places like Africa, in areas where people don’t even speak English, but they know the words to ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ or “Yesterday,’” he said. “It is very far-reaching. And I think that’s primarily why people of all ages are so drawn to it.”

Pool, a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, didn’t originally plan to play music in the role of McCartney. It was a friend who owned an art gallery that pointed out similarities between the two.

“The owner of the art gallery had a grand piano standing in a corner and sometimes I would just tinker on the ivories as I like to say. I’d just run through some stuff out of the love for the music. I would sing with it and this is way before I ever even thought about doing The McCartney Years or perform live on a stage in front of an audience,” Pool said. “And one day she came up to me and she’s like, ‘wow, you have McCartney’s vocal range and intonation. You should do something with it.’”

Later that year, Pool, who is originally from the Netherlands, was visiting England when he decided to audition for a show about the Fab Four.

“I responded to an ad for a major Beatles production based out of London, England. And they were looking for a guy to perform the role of Paul McCartney in a Beatles production,” Pool said. “Up until that time I played a bunch of instruments and obviously I knew the Beatles very, very well because I had listened to their songs for as long as I lived.

“I always like to joke how I would play the tapes until they disintegrated because my Dad actually taped all the Beatles albums onto cassettes for me and I just played them 24/7,” he said. “So I knew the music very well. And I knew the instruments. I figured I’m going to show up for the audition because it would be nice to meet some like-minded people and I was just really interested. I ended up walking out of the audition getting the job.”

He performed with the production in England for four years before he started The McCartney Years in Canada, where his family now lives. At the time, he couldn’t find anyone performing the Wings era music.

“No one else was doing it so I was like, well, I’m going to be that guy then,” he said.

Fifteen years later — longer than the Beatles and Wings each lasted — and The McCartney Years is still on tour.

“I do have a drive to do what I love. There’s nothing that I do in my life that I don’t enjoy. I only want to do the things that I enjoy because it makes you appreciate life more and you got something to live for when you wake up in the morning,” Pool said.

“I will keep doing this as long for as I long as I love it. And because my DNA is made up of McCartney’s music, I can’t imagine a time where I wouldn’t be doing this.”

The McCartney Years

When: 7 p.m. May 13

Where: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines

When: 8:30 p.m. May 14

Where: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles

Tickets: $19

Information: 630-962-7000; oshows.com

Kathy Cichon is a freelance reporter for Pioneer Press.