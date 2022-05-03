Micro Server Market Estimated to Surpass USD 67 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 43% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York US, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micro Server Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Micro Server Market” information by Organization Size, by Components, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 67 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 43% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The global micro server market is growing at a rapid pace. Microservers, with their adaptability to a wide variety of wireless communication protocols, such as ZIGBEE, 4G/5G, WIFI/Bluetooth, and GPS, has become an ideal candidate for nearly any environment or situation. Besides, their simple and compact structural design ensures normal operation in a wide range of harsh edge environments, providing heat dissipation alongside water and dust resistance.

Modern infrastructures require greater performance and power efficiency to manage next-generation high-performance computing and cloud-to-edge workloads. Microservers are more efficient for small jobs where there’s a place for smaller cores. Besides, low power consumption means lower running costs.

Dominant Key Players on Micro Server Market Covered are:

Hewlett Packard (US)

Dell (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

NEC (Japan)

IBM (US)

Quanta (Taiwan)

AMD (US)

Tyan (Taiwan)

Calxeda Inc. (US)

Acer Inc. (Taiwan)

Web hosting companies are increasingly seeing the advantages of microservers in streamlining their large data center infrastructures. Also, companies serving content over the Internet at scale are using microservers to carry out lightweight computing tasks frequently at widely distributed locations. As public cloud services grow, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is also likely to grow.

The memory sector has achieved record-high quarterly sales for servers amid increased prices. The demand was solid across all applications, which increased the portion of advanced processes. The network businesses that are continually witnessing expansion overseas and meeting domestic 5G expansion needs also push the market value. The memory businesses will work to meet the expected solid demand centering on microservers and expanding sales of high-value-added products.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Micro Server Market Drivers

The growing demand for improved operational efficiency of server infrastructures and cloud services for various applications is a key market trend. Also, the increasing demand for compact, high-density servers with low power consumption substantiates the market demand. The increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises is also a major driving force boosting the market shares.

Furthermore, the implementation of data analytics tools among various businesses to make critical business decisions increases the scope for microservers. Also, cloud computing and web hosting markets that have been steadily rising for several years fuel the microserver business. The growing adoption of hyperscale data center architectures is also a major growth driver for the micro server industry worldwide.

Advancements in microserver technology increase its use in widespread applications, improving the quality, performance, and reliability of data infrastructures. The proliferation of data centers is also driving the market. The increasing demand for compact & energy-efficient microservers allows the market to garner significant traction, increasing sales.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The microserver market report is segmented into components, organization size, applications, and regions. The component segment comprises hardware, software/solutions, and services (consulting, installation support, professional, and others). The organization size segment comprises small, medium, and large enterprises.

The application segment comprises media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. The region segment comprises the Middle East & Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global micro server market. The region hosts a significant semiconductor manufacturing industry. The strong presence of notable market players and end-user base in the region drives the market. Also, the increase in data traffic led by the growing number of mobile and tablet users is another important factor boosting the market size.

Besides, the rising use of public cloud services to automate infrastructure increases the demand for micro servers to handle lighter cloud service workloads. Japan, China, and South Korea hold significant shares in the regional market, led by the increased adoption of microservers. The APAC micro server market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

North America also accounts for a sizable market share in the global micro server market. The growing adoption and implementation of microservers in increasing numbers of enterprises provide the required impetus for market growth. Additionally, the rapid deployment of microservers across various scenarios for intelligent edge computing boosts the market value.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the micro server market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch to gain a larger competitive share.

Microserver manufacturers boost investments in product development and improve design concepts. Other strategies these market players adopt are greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

For instance, on April 04, 2022, Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced receiving the 2022 Red Dot Awards. Inspur’s two edge microservers – EIS800 and Swing P101, were recognized for excellence in the product design category. Both products were lauded for their clean and compact industrial design, modularity, and ease of use.

Inspur Information competed in the Red Dot’s original and most competitive category, where each product was assessed individually and comprehensively to identify the entries with the most outstanding design quality. EIS800 is an intelligent and easy-to-deploy Edge microserver, specifically designed for extensible modules and interfaces to achieve high customizability to allow rapid deployments across a wide variety of scenarios for intelligent Edge computing.

