National Trust Launches The Forthlin Sessions

The National Trust , who owns the former home of Paul and Mike McCartney, has opened its doors to aspiring musicians looking to perform at the historic house. With the help of Mike McCartney and his photographs, the house at 20 Forthlin Road has been carefully restored to its former glory.

Growing up, Mike took many photographs around the home, experimenting, and unknowingly taking many historic photographs, including one of Paul and John Lennon in the front room writing the Beatles hit, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’. As Mike explains in his book, Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool , any detail that could be captured from his photographs was included in the renovation, down to the curtains which formed the backdrop to some of his photos.

‘﻿Influenced by Stu, Astrid and Klaus Voormann with their polo necks and black corduroy trousers, I thought it would be a nice idea to get black corduroy curtains as a backdrop for my photography. I joined Auntie Milly on a trip to Garston Market to get some fabric but the haberdashery didn’t have any black cord so we bought half in dark blue and half in fawn. I had the idea that we could join the two colours together in squares. Years later, the National Trust bought Forthlin Road and they realised that they would have to get these curtains remade. I told my wife this and she said, “Easy!” So she ended up making the curtains for the National Trust and they still hang there today.’ – Mike McCartney

Entries for the Forthlin Sessions are currently being reviewed by a selection panel which includes Mike. The performance, which will take place on 17th June will be broadcast live on YouTube.

‘At 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, four friends found their sound and became the Beatles. The music born in this house went on to shape a generation, creating a legacy of creativity and freedom of expression that still endures today. Now, it’s your turn to add to the legacy of 20 Forthlin Road.’ – The National Trust