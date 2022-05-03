Nintendo Switch Sports: Tennis – How to Do a Power Serve – Gameranx

All five mini-games included in Wii Sports became instant classics in the eyes of many gamers, however, it’s tennis, bowling, and golf that have stood the test of time and continually proven themselves to be excellent games. While golf isn’t included in Nintendo Switch Sports yet, many Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort fans are flocking to the title in hopes of reclaiming their dusty bowling and tennis crowns.

Both games have a certain fineness to them that make each a satisfying experience to master, but tennis gives players a unique option that can drastically improve their odds of winning each match: the power serve.

Power serves are extremely fast serves that are tough to return. Players might accidentally do them when serving in tennis, but they aren’t random: in fact, with some practice, they’re pretty simple to do every time it’s your turn to serve.

How to Do a Power Serve in Switch Sports Tennis

Power serving is the type of skill that’s easily explained but tricky to master. To do it, the player needs to hit the tennis ball when it’s at its highest point in the air after being thrown up in the serve. According to YouTuber GameXplain, the window for hitting it is small, roughly two frames, but with some practice, you can start using power serves consistently.

In order to hit the ball when it’s at its highest, you’ll need to swing a little bit before the ball hits its peak as there’s a wind-up animation that your avatar will do before swinging their racket. When you’re practicing your shot, take note of how long it takes between your movement and when the avatar makes contact with the ball, this should help you start to feel it out.

A quick tip for those looking to perfect the shot is to use small wrist motions over full armed swings. While swinging the Joy-Con certainly feels a little bit closer to the real thing, you’ll waste plenty of input time with bigger movements. With the power serve under your belt, you’ll be primed and ready to start winning online matches and earning plenty of cosmetic points.