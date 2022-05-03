Novak Djokovic makes it 18-0 against Monfils and holds on to his No.1 ranking for another week

In what was his fourth tennis tournament this season, on his return to the Mutua Madrid Open after three years away, Novak Djokovic qualified for the last 16 of the Masters 1000 on Tuesday after defeating Gael Monfils.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 26 minutes. Djokovic has now won 18 times against the French player and never lost.

The Serb, who had prepared with the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, recorded his sixth victory of the season, which will allow him to maintain his world No.1 ranking for another week.

Djokovic is tied with the injured Daniil Medvedev on 7,990 points, but prevails at the top. Djokovic, champion on the Caja Magica clay in 2011, 2016 and 2019, was at times showing signs of the version of himself who lifted the Roland Garros crown a year ago.

There are 19 days to go until the French Open and he is coming off the back of a runner-up finish at the Belgrade Open.

Rain interruption

The match had to be interrupted due to rain on Tuesday. Centre court took about 20 minutes to close. The score was 2-2 in the first set. Monfils only won one more game in the opening set.

The stands were firmly on the side of the veteran French player. But the good tennis was provided by Djokovic, who has Goran Ivanisevic and his brother Marko on his bench this week.

Novak will rest on Wednesday waiting to know the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.